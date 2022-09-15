Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €205.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($209.18) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Hannover Rück stock opened at €160.05 ($163.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €145.02. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

