Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.56. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.