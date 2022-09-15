Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.80 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €8.93 ($9.11) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.50. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

