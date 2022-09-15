Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €36.07 ($36.80) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($42.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.20.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

