NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.53 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 307,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 625,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.