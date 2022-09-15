Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €115.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at €85.98 ($87.73) on Tuesday. SAP has a 52 week low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €88.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €93.23.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.