Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Aegis from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
Evogene Trading Up 3.0 %
EVGN opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evogene (EVGN)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.