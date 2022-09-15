Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Aegis from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene Trading Up 3.0 %

EVGN opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.