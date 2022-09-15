StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,244.84% and a negative return on equity of 105.49%. Research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 119,693 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

