Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VBLT. HC Wainwright cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

VBLT opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

