Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 830

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Britvic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $915.00.

Britvic Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. Britvic has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

