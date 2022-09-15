CalAmp (CAMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 22nd. Analysts expect CalAmp to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.56 million.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.24.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,088.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,088.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 107,587 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $438,954.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,189,159 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,768.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 467,487 shares of company stock worth $2,002,521. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CalAmp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CalAmp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

