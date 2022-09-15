AAR (AIR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.50 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AIR opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.51. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AAR by 880.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 238,951 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 22.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 6,947.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 327,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.