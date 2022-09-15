Share Repurchase Program Announced by Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $114.82 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

