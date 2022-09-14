Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,689,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 764,521 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $5,132,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 25,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $559.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

