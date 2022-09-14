Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 15,084 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $306.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.34 and a 200-day moving average of $302.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

