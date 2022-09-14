Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $306.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

