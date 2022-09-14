Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.
In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
