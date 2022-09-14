Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 528 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

