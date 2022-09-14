Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 7.1 %

ADBE stock opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

