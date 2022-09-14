413,955 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 413,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,011,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

