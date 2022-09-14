NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,906 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $74,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $130.99 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $326.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

