Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 106.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 94,597 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,733,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 109.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $311,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.95.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last three months. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.