Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.