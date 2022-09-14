Penobscot Wealth Management Purchases 1,309 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 150.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2,860.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 187,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Mastercard by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
