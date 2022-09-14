Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 2,492 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $130.99 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $326.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.