Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 1.67% of Mastercard worth $5,796,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

NYSE MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.74. The firm has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

