Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

