Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Capital International Investors’ 9th Largest Position

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,474,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 578,915 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital International Investors owned 4.16% of Netflix worth $6,920,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Down 7.8 %

NFLX stock opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

