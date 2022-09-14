Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 6,934 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

