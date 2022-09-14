EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

