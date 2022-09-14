Sanders Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,760 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 5.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,639,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,085,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,583,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,588 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $3,092,000. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 218,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.62 and its 200 day moving average is $173.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.67 and a 52 week high of $378.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

