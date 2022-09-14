EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 210.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,139 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

