ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 21.4% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $91,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

