Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 6th Largest Position

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.7% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

