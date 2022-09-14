Capital World Investors Has $2.13 Billion Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,560,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,814,674 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.67% of Crown Castle worth $2,134,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,543 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $169.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

