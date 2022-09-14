Wharton Business Group LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 68,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 431.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 54,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

