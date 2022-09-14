EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.72.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

