Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,588 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,583,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 350,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 93,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.11. The stock has a market cap of $411.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.67 and a 52-week high of $378.59.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on META. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

