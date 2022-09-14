Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 36 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.18 and its 200-day moving average is $511.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

