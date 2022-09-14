Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,239,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,587,858 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.6% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 1.52% of Meta Platforms worth $9,170,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Meta Platforms by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 205,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 29.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 498,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $110,859,000 after buying an additional 113,611 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 23.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.67 and a 52 week high of $378.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,114,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.