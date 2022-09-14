Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.95% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,233,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.