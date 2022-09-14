Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 17,334 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

