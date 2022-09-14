EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 39,233 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 826,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

