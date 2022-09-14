Toroso Investments LLC Has $10.15 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.96 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.00. The firm has a market cap of $480.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.