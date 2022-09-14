Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,052 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 68,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

