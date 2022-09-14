Capital World Investors Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,194,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456,574 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.33% of Mondelez International worth $2,021,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

