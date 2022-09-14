Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

