Capital International Sarl Has $45.79 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Shares of META stock opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.67 and a 52 week high of $378.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

