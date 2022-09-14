Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 32,009 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Group International Inc. CA cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 32,009 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE ABT opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.