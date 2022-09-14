The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,316 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of Cisco Systems worth $342,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

