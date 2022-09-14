The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 102,374 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102,374 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Mastercard worth $382,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 83.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 172.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.5% in the first quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 57,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 3.8 %

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average is $341.74. The company has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

